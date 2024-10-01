 Contact Us
News Türkiye

Türkiye in final stages of investment talks with China car maker Chery, Turkish official says

Türkiye is in the final stages of negotiations with Chinese car maker Chery for a potential investment, according to an anonymous official. This follows a recent investment deal with BYD, another Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, which plans to build a $1 billion production plant in Türkiye.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published October 01,2024
Subscribe
TÜRKIYE IN FINAL STAGES OF INVESTMENT TALKS WITH CHINA CAR MAKER CHERY, TURKISH OFFICIAL SAYS

Türkiye is in the final stages of talks on a possible investment by Chinese car maker Chery, a Turkish official said, as Ankara seeks to deepen its ties with Chinese car makers after reaching an investment deal with China's BYD earlier this year.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not specify what sort of investment Chery and Ankara were discussing or whether there was a timeline for reaching a final agreement.

In July, Ankara said Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD agreed to build a $1 billion production plant in Türkiye with an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles.

Türkiye 's presidency said on Saturday that President Tayyip Erdoğan had met Chery International President Guibing Zhang on the sidelines of an investment event in Istanbul. Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir also attended the talks.