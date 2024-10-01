Türkiye condemns attack on UAE Embassy residence in Khartoum

Türkiye condemned the recent attack on the residence of the UAE Embassy in Khartoum, describing it as "a blatant violation of international law and diplomatic norms."

In a statement on Tuesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry urged "all parties" involved to respect international law and stressed the importance of protecting "diplomatic missions," referencing the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Türkiye also reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing efforts to secure "a cease-fire" and achieve "lasting peace in Sudan" amid the ongoing conflict in the region.