Turkish, Finnish presidents due to meet in Ankara for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will host his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Erdoğan and Stubb will review all aspects of bilateral relations between Türkiye and Finland and discuss the steps that can be taken to develop cooperation.

The leaders are also expected to exchange views on current regional and global issues, particularly the situation in the Gaza Strip as well as Türkiye-EU relations.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Türkiye and Finland were established with the Friendship Agreement signed in 1924.

Türkiye and Finland became allies after Finland's NATO membership in 2023.