 Contact Us
News Türkiye

Bayraktar TB3 and ANKA-3 to debut at TEKNOFEST Adana, highlights Minister Kacır

Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır announced that the Bayraktar TB3 and ANKA-3 unmanned combat aircraft will showcase their first public flight at TEKNOFEST Adana. He also noted that this year's event features 1.65 million young competitors across 790,000 teams.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published October 01,2024
Subscribe
BAYRAKTAR TB3 AND ANKA-3 TO DEBUT AT TEKNOFEST ADANA, HIGHLIGHTS MINISTER KACIR

Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır stated, "Bayraktar TB3 and our unmanned combat aircraft ANKA-3 will perform their first public flight demonstration at TEKNOFEST Adana." Minister Kacır was a guest on the Anadolu Agency (AA) Editorial Desk, where he answered questions regarding current issues.

Kacır said, "In our first TEKNOFEST, we organized 14 technology competitions. This year's TEKNOFEST has 1 million 650 thousand young people competing with their projects in 790 thousand teams."