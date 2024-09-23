Turkish president meets German chancellor in U.S.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Monday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for talks in the U.S.

The closed-door meeting at the Turkish House came on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

No further information was disclosed about the meeting.

Germany and Türkiye have a long history of rich relations, bolstered in recent decades by the large population of Turkish citizens who emigrated to Germany to work and ended up enriching their adopted country in countless ways.