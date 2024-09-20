Around 9,300 firms established in Türkiye last month

Some 9,272 firms were established in Türkiye during August, down 11.7% on a yearly basis, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchange of Türkiye (TOBB) revealed on Friday.

During the first eight months of the year, the number of newly established companies was at 71,661, down by 14.2% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, 2,867 companies were liquidated in August, up 18.9% year-on-year, and 17,944 in the Jan-Aug period, up by 5.9% versus the same period 2023.

In August, 658 firms were established with foreign partners in Türkiye, and 5,165 in the Jan-Aug period.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE IMPROVES IN TÜRKIYE IN SEPT.

ürkiye's consumer confidence index was up by 2.4% to 78.2 in September versus August, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed on Friday.

Among sub-indexes, general economic situation expectation over the next 12 months posted highest increase with 4.2%.

Financial situation of household at present index rose by 2.8%, and assessment on spending money on durable goods over the next 12 months increased by 2%.

Financial situation expectation of households over the next 12 months index rose by 1%.

The consumer confidence index can take value between 0 and 200, it indicates an optimistic outlook if above 100, but pessimistic when below 100.










