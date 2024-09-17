Türkiye’s communications chief reaffirms country’s support for Palestine

Türkiye's communications chief on Monday reiterated the country's solidarity with Palestine.

"Our struggle will continue until Palestine achieves full freedom," said Fahrettin Altun, the head of Türkiye's Communications Directorate, on X.

Altun also shared a video of the song Boycott created using artificial intelligence by the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), as posted earlier by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"Türkiye will continue to work to defend the rights of our Palestinian brothers and support them in every field. We will resolutely take every step needed to end Israel's lawless behavior," he said.

A longtime opponent of Israel's illegal settlements in the West Bank and years-long economic embargo on the Gaza Strip, Türkiye stepped up its efforts against the current Israel government last October, when Tel Aviv started a relentless offensive on Gaza which has so far killed over 41,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 95,000, according to local health authorities.

In addition to encouraging international solidarity against Israel's actions, Türkiye also called off bilateral trade and joined a case at the International Court of Justice in The Hague accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.