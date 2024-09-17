Turkish foreign minister to take part in Gaza contact group meeting in Jordan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to Jordan on Wednesday to participate in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League Contact Group meeting on Gaza.

The meeting aims to discuss strategies for achieving a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians since a cross-border attack by Hamas last October, and address the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to diplomatic sources.

Key topics include steps to end the " genocide " in Gaza, implementing a two-state solution, and ensuring uninterrupted humanitarian aid delivery to the region.

Increasing support for the work of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) will also be on the agenda.

Fidan is expected to advocate for increased international pressure on Israel and push for Palestine's full membership in the UN.

He will also reiterate calls for more countries to intervene in the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

During the visit, King Abdullah II of Jordan is scheduled to receive the ministers of the Contact Group.

This meeting follows a recent gathering in Madrid, which included representatives from Spain, Norway, Slovenia, the European Commission, and other nations.

The Contact Group, formed at the OIC-Arab League Extraordinary Joint Summit in Riyadh last November, has been actively engaged in diplomatic initiatives across various international capitals.