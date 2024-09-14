TURKISH INTEL CAPTURES ACCUSED PLANNER, WEAPON SUPPLIER OF ATTACK ON ISTANBULS SANTA MARIA CHURCH

One of the accused planners behind an attack this January on Istanbul's Santa Maria Italian Church that left one person dead has been captured, Turkish security sources said on Saturday.

Viskhan Soltamatiov, a member of the terrorist group Daesh/ISIS who also reportedly supplied weapons used in the attack, was apprehended through a joint operation against Daesh in Istanbul by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Security Directorate General, said the sources, who asked not to be named as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

Soltamatiov was identified as a key figure in the attack linked to ISIS-K, the terrorist group's branch in Afghanistan's Khorasan Province, the sources said.

The operation underscores Türkiye's ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and enhance security measures at home and regionally.

The Jan. 28 armed assault on the church in Istanbul's Sariyer district was claimed by the terrorist group Daesh/ISIS. The attack resulted in the loss of Tuncer Cihan, age 52.









