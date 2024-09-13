AUTOPSY OF TURKISH AMERICAN ACTIVIST KILLED BY ISRAEL CONDUCTED IN TÜRKIYES IZMIR PROVINCE

The autopsy procedures for Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish American activist killed by Israeli soldiers last Friday, were completed in Izmir, Türkiye's western province.

Turkish authorities received Eygi's body on Friday at Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport and transported it to the Izmir Forensic Medicine Institution for an autopsy.

Eygi's uncle and cousin waited in the institution for the approximately four-hour autopsy procedures.

After the autopsy, Eygi's body was placed in a funeral vehicle and driven to Didim district of Aydın Province, southwestern Türkiye.

Forensic expert Emre Özdemir told Anadolu that the likelihood of a bullet ricocheting on Eygi is low.

Özdemir believes she was directly targeted.

Eygi, 26, was killed on Sept. 6 during a peaceful protest against illegal Israeli settlements near Nablus.

Turkish diplomatic missions in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem coordinated the transfer of Eygi's body from Tel Aviv to Baku before the final journey to Türkiye.

Türkiye also launched an investigation into the killing under domestic law on Thursday.





















