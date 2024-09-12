Türkiye says body of Turkish American activist to arrive in country on Friday

Türkiye has said the body of Turkish American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, will arrive in the country on Friday.

The procedures for the transfer of Eygi's body, "who was deliberately targeted and killed by Israeli soldiers during a peaceful demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, to Türkiye were completed today (Sept. 12) by our Embassy in Tel Aviv and our Consulate General in Jerusalem," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Wishing Allah's mercy on Eygi and offering condolences to her family, the statement said Türkiye condemns "this murder committed by the genocidal Netanyahu Government."

The ministry said Türkiye will "make every effort to ensure that this crime does not go unpunished."

Eygi, 26, a dual Turkish-US national, was killed on Sept. 6 by Israeli forces during a peaceful protest against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita, outside of Nablus, occupied West Bank.













