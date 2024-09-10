TÜRKIYES JOBLESS RATE FALLS TO 8.8% IN JULY

Türkiye's jobless rate eased to 8.8% in July, from an 11-month high of 9.2% in June, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Tuesday.

The number of unemployed fell 112,000 month-on-month to 3.17 million as of July, TurkStat data showed.

The unemployment rate for men decreased by 0.5 percentage points from a month earlier to 7% and was stable at 12.4% for women.

The labor force participation rate came in at 54.4%, a slight rise of 0.1 percentage point from June.

The employment rate rose by 0.3 percentage points to 49.6%, accounting for 32.7 million people.

Youth unemployment, defined as those aged 15-24, ticked down by 0.1 percentage points to 16.6%. The rate was 12.2% for men and 25% for women.