TURKISH SOLDIER KILLED IN NORTHERN IRAQS GARA REGION

A Turkish soldier was killed during a clash with members of a separatist terrorist organization in the Gara region of northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry announced on Monday.

The ministry's statement on X said Lt. Omer Fatih Ayar was severely wounded during the engagement and transported to a hospital, where, despite all medical efforts, he could not be saved.

The ministry expressed condolences, saying: "We extend our deepest sympathy and sorrow for the loss of our cherished martyr. We pray for Allah's mercy on him and offer our heartfelt condolences to his grieving family, the Turkish Armed Forces, and our noble nation."

Although the name of the terrorist organization was not specified in the statement, the PKK, a designated terrorist group, has a long history of activity in the region.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.