Russian Media: Türkiye’s BRICS membership could benefit bloc

Türkiye's membership may be welcomed news for BRICS in the near future as Ankara applied for full-fledged membership with the economic bloc this week, according to Russian media.

Sputnik said BRICS may view Türkiye's membership positively, as the country boasts the 17th largest economy in the world, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

It stressed that in 2023, Türkiye's gross domestic product (GDP) was estimated at more than $1 trillion.

Türkiye's economic potential is underscored by its steady real GDP growth, which averaged 5.4% from 2002 - 2022, according to the World Bank. It also made significant strides in reducing poverty, with rates falling from more than 20% in 2007 to 7.6% in 2021.

Strategically located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Türkiye controls the vital Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, linking the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea.

The positioning makes it a key logistical hub for trade between the Global South and Global North, a factor that could be highly beneficial for BRICS' global trade network.

Ankara's influence in the Middle East and its growing engagement in Africa could further enhance BRICS' geopolitical clout, analysts suggest.

Türkiye has long been a key player in regional diplomacy, and ties with emerging markets across Africa could offer new opportunities for cooperation within BRICS.

A BRICS membership could also help Türkiye address domestic economic challenges, including inflation, which remains a pressing concern. Greater access to BRICS markets may provide much-needed economic relief.

- 'RELIABLE PARTNER'

When asked about Türkiye's involvement in BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan noted that his country is an "unwavering" NATO ally.

"We do not believe that this impedes our ability to establish positive relationships with nations such as China and Russia. Nor do we think that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an alternative to NATO.

"Similarly, we do not consider BRICS to be an alternative to any other structure. We regard all of these structures and alliance grounds as formations with distinct functions," he said.

Underlining Ankara's "unique" position, Erdogan said Türkiye strengthens its position as a "reliable partner" in all structures it participates in.

"That is why, as a NATO member, we do not consider it a problem to interact with countries in the SCO, BRICS, the European Union, or the Organization of Turkic States. We even believe that these relationships contribute to world peace," he added.

- 'BRICS IS NOT AXIS SHIFT' FOR TÜRKİYE

Turning to Türkiye's desire to join BRICS, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates -- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said it is not an "axis shift."

Previously asked whether BRICS is an alternative to the G7, Fidan said: "The G7 is a place where countries that think about more political issues, the same strategic goals and the same field of civilization come together. BRICS, on the other hand, is a platform that started for economic purposes at that point."

BRICS is a platform that includes all civilizations, races and religions compared to the EU, according to Fidan, who said the platform can produce serious benefits when it is structured and institutionalized, as with the EU.