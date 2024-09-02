Türkiye expresses hope for historic Azerbaijani elections

The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed sincere hope Monday that parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan on Sept. 1 will be "auspicious" for the brotherly nation.

The ministry highlighted in a statement the significance of the elections, describing them as historic.

"We consider these elections a pivotal moment, reflecting the will of the Azerbaijani people," the ministry said.

"We firmly believe that the results will contribute significantly to the establishment of lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus," it added.

Azerbaijanis headed to the polls to elect members of the 125-seat National Assembly.

With about 6.421 million registered voters, a total of 990 candidates vied for seats in the National Assembly.

The election is particularly significant as it marks the first time in 30 years that parliamentary elections were held across all of Azerbaijan's territory, including regions liberated from Armenian occupation.

The early election follows President Ilham Aliyev's decision on June 28 to dissolve parliament and fix Sept. 1 as the election date.