President Erdoğan signals constitutional reform for Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called Monday for comprehensive constitutional reform, asserting that the time has come for Türkiye to move beyond its "current constitution."

"As a party, as the People's Alliance, and as the executive branch, we are sincere and determined in this matter," Erdoğan said during his speech at the opening ceremony of "The Judicial Year 2024-2025" in the capital Ankara.

He also emphasized the government's commitment to preparing a new constitution that will guide the country into the future "without making any distinctions."

Additionally, Erdoğan warned against the rise of hate and divisive politics, urging political actors to recognize that such strategies "do not benefit our democracy or our nation," and called for a shift towards more constructive political discourse.

Discussing the judicial priorities of his administration, Erdoğan highlighted the importance of a "predictable, and solution-oriented justice system" that operates within "reasonable timeframes."

He noted that these elements will be a key focus moving forward.

Erdoğan also underscored his administration's commitment to upholding the rule of law, declaring: "We have not and will not allow those who try to replace the principle of the rule of law with the law of the powerful."

The president's remarks are part of a broader effort to shape the "Century of Türkiye," a vision he describes as centered on the rule of law and a justice system that is fair, trustworthy, and efficient.