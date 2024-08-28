Türkiye’s foreign minister to attend EU’s informal foreign ministers’ meeting

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Belgium's capital Brussels on Thursday to attend the informal meeting of the EU foreign ministers, also called Gymnich.

Fidan will discuss with his interlocutors Türkiye-EU relations, global as well as regional developments at the meeting, a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

He will also hold bilateral meeting with his counterparts, it added.

The meetings provide an informal setting for EU foreign ministers to exchange views on current international issues. They also help coordinate the EU's foreign policy and security strategies and foster the development of common views and strategies among member states.

Türkiye's invitation to the Gymnich meetings comes after a five-year hiatus.

Ankara's EU membership negotiations started in 2005 but entered a stalemate after 2007 due to the Cyprus issue and political opposition to Türkiye's membership by several member states.