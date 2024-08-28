Türkiye reaffirms commitment to Northern Cyprus with key infrastructure projects in Lefkosa

Türkiye's Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu met with Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar on Wednesday during his visit for the groundbreaking of the Lefkosa Ring Road.

The meeting, held at the TRNC Presidential Honor Hall, was attended by key Turkish officials, including Ambassador Yasin Ekrem Serim.

President Tatar highlighted the increasing international recognition of the two states in Cyprus despite ongoing challenges. He expressed appreciation for Türkiye's support, particularly for the Lefkosa Ring Road Project, stating: "Our goal is to move forward confidently with the support of our motherland, our homeland, and the Blue Homeland."

Minister Uraloğlu reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to the TRNC, saying: "We are dedicated to making significant contributions to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. This aligns with our broader vision of the Blue Homeland."

He also discussed ongoing investments, including a project to enhance ship traffic management services, which aims to bolster the TRNC's strategic position in the Eastern Mediterranean.















