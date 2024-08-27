TÜRKIYES AK PARTY BLASTS ISRAELI NATIONAL SECURITY MINISTERS REMARKS ON AL-AQSA MOSQUE COMPLEX

The spokesman of Türkiye's Justice and Development (AK) Party on Monday condemned remarks by Israel's national security minister on building a synagogue at the site of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's remarks about building a synagogue on the site where the al-Aqsa Mosque is located are a vile and cursed statement that attacks all Muslims and humanity," Ömer Çelik said on X.

Calling the Al-Aqsa Mosque "our sacred value, the apple of our eye and our red line," Çelik said "members of (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu's network are also enemies of mosques and churches."

"This network is responsible for daily provocations aimed at undermining regional peace," he added.

"These are a network of genocide and massacre that is trying to drag the entire region into religious wars to save themselves from accountability before the law," said Çelik, urging the global community take a "clear" stance against members of Netanyahu's government "who engage in provocative rhetoric regarding the status of Al-Aqsa Mosque."

This came after the extreme right-wing minister claimed that Jews have the right to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying that he would build a synagogue at the flashpoint site.

"The policy allows for prayers on the Temple Mount (Al-Aqsa Mosque). There is equal law for Jews and Muslims. I would build a synagogue there," Ben-Gvir, the leader of the Jewish Power Party, told Israel's Army Radio.

It was the first time for the Israeli minister to openly speak about building a synagogue inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque. However, he has repeatedly called in recent months for allowing Jewish prayers at the site.

His call came amid repeated incursions into the complex by illegal Israeli settlers, in full view of Israeli police who fall under the responsibility of the far-right minister.