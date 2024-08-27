Türkiye calls Israeli attack on TRT journalists 'attempt to conceal the truth'

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said early Tuesday that an Israeli attack on journalists from Turkish public broadcaster TRT is "an effort by bloodstained Israel to conceal the truth."

"We stand in solidarity with all journalists who are tirelessly working to expose Israel's oppression to the world," the ministry wrote in a statement on X.

"We extend our wishes for a swift recovery to the injured TRT personnel and express our support to the entire TRT family," it added.

A cameraman for TRT Arabi, the Arabic television channel of TRT, was injured Monday in Israeli shelling in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mohammad al-Zeineen sustained an eye injury from a piece of shrapnel after the Israeli army targeted a car beside a tent for journalists near Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Younis.

The TRT Arabi team had been attacked by the Israeli army previously in April while on duty in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, severely injuring crew member Sami Shehadeh, which led to the amputation of his right leg.

A total of 171 journalists have been killed as a result of Israeli attacks across Gaza since Oct. 7 last year, according to data from the Gaza government media office.