Türkiye, Indonesia ink deals on defense industry

Turkish defense firms Aselsan and Roketsan signed strategic agreements for defense industry transfers with Indonesia under the leadership of Türkiye's Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) in Jakarta on Monday.

Turkish defense firm representatives and Indonesian President-elect and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto met in the Indonesian capital, marking a "historic moment reflecting the strong ties between Türkiye and Indonesia," said Haluk Görgün, president of the SSB.

In scope of the agreements, Aselsan's remote controlled stabilized weapon system "SARP," the four-dimensional search radar "CENK," the Fire Control System, and the firm's Data Link will be provided to Indonesia, in addition to Roketsan's air defense missile system "SUNGUR," the cruise missile "ÇAKIR," and the smart micro munition "MAM-L."

Additionally, memorandums of understanding on the transfers of unmanned surface vehicles, tank modernization, and missile system maintenance were signed.























