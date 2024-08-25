Turkish foreign minister congratulates Iranian counterpart on official assumption of office

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday congratulated his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on his formal assumption of office.

Fidan and Araghchi spoke on the phone and discussed bilateral relations, the situation in Gaza, and regional developments, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Araghchi, who served as deputy foreign minister during Hassan Rouhani's government, succeeded Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who was killed in a plane crash on May 19.

On Aug. 11, newly-appointed President Masoud Pezeshkian nominated Araghchi as his top diplomat. After receiving a vote of confidence from the Islamic Consultative Assembly on Aug. 21, he was appointed foreign minister.