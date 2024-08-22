Türkiye to unveil new naval assets and submarines on August 24

According to a statement from Ministry of National Defense sources, on August 24, a ceremony for the opening of the Aksaz Naval Base Command and the delivery of maritime platforms will be held with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Following the opening ceremony, the first submarine built as part of the Air-Independent Propulsion System Submarine Project, Pirireis, will enter service.

Additionally, the submarine Hızırreis will begin its flag-raising and sailing trials, while the submarine Muratreis will start its dock equipment activities.

The 3,000-ton submarine dock, which is the largest of its kind in the world, will also be put into service along with the FUEL 2-3-4 Fuel Tanker Ships.