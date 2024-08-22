Türkiye invited to EU informal foreign ministers meeting in Brussels

Türkiye has been invited to participate in an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, also called Gymnich, set to take place in Brussels on Aug. 29, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

In response to a question from Anadolu, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli on Thursday confirmed the invitation.

Keçeli said the EU extended the invitation, and it is expected that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the meeting. The invitation was positively received and is considered a "search for dialogue" by the bloc, Keçeli said.

"We hope this step will pave the way for amending the EU Foreign Affairs Council's decisions from July 15, 2019, which have caused a stalemate in our relations. The invitation also signifies that the EU recognizes the need to enhance relations between Türkiye and the EU in the face of regional and global challenges."

Keçeli stressed that this positive approach should not be limited to the Gymnich meetings.

"For progress to be made in relations, it is essential that our cooperation and dialogue with the EU in all areas be placed on a continuous and systematic foundation and strengthened in a sustainable and predictable manner," he said.

He also highlighted the need for concrete steps on key issues, including revitalizing Türkiye's EU accession process, initiating negotiations on updating the Customs Union, progressing on visa liberalization, reactivating structural dialogue mechanisms, and restoring high-level dialogue in areas such as politics, the economy, transportation, and energy.

FOLLOWING 5-YEAR HIATUS



Türkiye's invitation to the Gymnich meetings comes after a five-year hiatus.

The meetings provide an informal setting for EU foreign ministers to exchange views on current international issues. They also help coordinate the EU's foreign policy and security strategies and foster the development of common views and strategies among member states.

Ankara's EU membership negotiations started in 2005 but entered a stalemate after 2007 due to the Cyprus issue and political opposition to Türkiye's membership by several member states.