Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov discussed matters pertaining to bilateral cooperation on Thursday, diplomatic sources said.

This came during a phone call between the two foreign ministers, the sources added.

Meredov paid a visit to Türkiye on Aug. 13-14, during which he met with Fidan and also received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.