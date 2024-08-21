Istanbul welcomed 8.5 million tourists in six months

According to data from the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism, 7.903 million foreign tourists visited Istanbul in the first half of 2023.

2024 has seen an 8% increase in the number of foreign tourists, bringing the total to 8.562 million. This marks an increase of 658,629 tourists compared to the same period last year.

In June, 1.638 million foreign tourists visited the city, a slightly higher number compared to 1.627 million in the same month last year, reflecting a 1% increase.

Most tourists arrive via Istanbul Airport

In June, 1.582 million tourists arrived by air, while 55,737 arrived by sea.

1.161 million tourists landed at Istanbul Airport, 419,617 at Sabiha Gökçen Airport, and 1,464 at Atatürk Airport.

Additionally, 1,728 tourists arrived at Tuzla Port, 48,380 at Karaköy Port, 3,588 at Sarayburnu Port, 1,362 at Zeytinburnu Port, 301 at Ambarlı Port, 214 at Haydarpaşa Port, 138 at Pendik Port, and 26 at Marmara Port.

Of those arriving in Istanbul, 73.39% preferred Istanbul Airport, while 26.51% opted for Sabiha Gökçen Airport.

Russians rank highest among foreign tourists

Among foreigners visiting Istanbul, Russians ranked first with 171,633 tourists.

Following Russia were the United States with 112,966 visitors, Germany with 102,559, Iran with 96,418, Saudi Arabia with 85,448, the United Kingdom with 65,440, France with 48,331, Uzbekistan with 46,077, Iraq with 42,649, and Italy with 36,766.

In June, Russians accounted for 10.48% of the tourists visiting Istanbul, followed by Americans at 6.89%, Germans at 6.26%, and Iranians at 5.88%.

Tourists from a total of 195 countries visited Istanbul in June, including one visitor each from Tonga, Samoa, and Tuvalu, and two each from São Tomé and Príncipe, Papua New Guinea, and Vatican City.





