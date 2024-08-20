ANKA III retracts its landing gear in mid-air

Having made its first flight on December 28, 2023, the ANKA III has passed another significant milestone by retracting its landing gear in mid-air.

The footage of ANKA III was shared on the social media account of Turkish Aerospace Industries.

The statement highlighted that this proud achievement once again proves the superior performance of the ANKA III, and included the following remarks:

"You're on the hand, on the tongue; you're in the heart, at the forefront! This step brings us closer to new technologies that will enhance our country's defense capability. As the ANKA III prepares to rise in the sky with its advanced technology and innovative design, it is set to make a significant impact in Türkiye's defense industry. With each passing day, the ANKA III grows stronger and is counting down to ensure the security of our homeland."

























