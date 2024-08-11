Turkish security forces rescue 65 migrants pushed back by Greece off İzmir

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 112 irregular migrants, including 23 children. off the coast of İzmir province.

A statement from the Coast Guard Command's website said teams were dispatched after receiving information about a group of irregular migrants in rubber boats off Seferihisar and Menderes districts.

The teams rescued 65 irregular migrants, including 14 children, from rubber boats that had been pushed into Turkish waters by Greek forces.

In addition, teams were sent to the region after receiving information that rubber boats carrying irregular migrants off the Karaburun and Urla districts had drifted due to engine failure and were requesting assistance.

The teams rescued 47 irregular migrants, including nine children, from the boats.

The migrants were sent to the Provincial Migration Management Directorate for processing after the rescue.