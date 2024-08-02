 Contact Us
News Türkiye Türkiye’s Bayraktar KALKAN VTOL passes 41st test

Türkiye’s Bayraktar KALKAN VTOL passes 41st test

Selçuk Bayraktar announced on his social media account that the Bayraktar KALKAN VTOL has successfully completed its 41st flight and mid-range communication test. Developed by Baykar, the UAV has also reached 14,500 feet and logged over 70 hours of flight time.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published August 02,2024
Subscribe
TÜRKIYE’S BAYRAKTAR KALKAN VTOL PASSES 41ST TEST

The new Turkish vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Bayraktar KALKAN VTOL continues to demonstrate its capabilities. The VTOL successfully completed a mid-range communication test during its 41st flight.

Developed in Türkiye by Baykar, the Bayraktar KALKAN VTOL continues to successfully pass its test flights. Designed for reconnaissance and intelligence missions, the vehicle passed the mid-range communication test during its 41st flight.

Selçuk Bayraktar announced the news via social media. He shared a video of the medium-range communication test moments on his X account. In April, the UAV reached an altitude of 14,500 feet during a VTOL flight test and achieved over 70 hours of successful flight time.

Bayraktar KALKAN VTOL, which continues its tests successfully, operates as a tactical UAV in its class.