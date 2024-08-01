Türkiye to observe a day of mourning on Friday over Haniyeh’s assassination

Türkiye will observe a day of mourning on Friday over the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Thursday.

"In order to show our support for the Palestinian cause and our solidarity with our Palestinian brothers, a one-day national mourning has been declared tomorrow (August 2, Friday) over the martyrdom of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh," Erdoğan said on X.

"I remember Ismail Haniyeh and all Palestinian martyrs with mercy, and on behalf of myself and my nation, I extend my condolences to the Palestinian people," he added.

Haniyeh was assassinated on Wednesday in the Iranian capital, Tehran. While Hamas and Iran blamed Israel for the killing, Tel Aviv has not confirmed or denied its responsibility.

The assassination came one day after Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburb.

Fears have grown about a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between the two sides.

The escalation came against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught on Gaza which has killed nearly 39,500 people since last October following an attack by Hamas.