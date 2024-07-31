Turkish president discusses cooperation in fight against terrorism with Malian counterpart

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday spoke over the phone with Mali's President Assimi Goita and discussed cooperation in the fight against terrorism and other issues.

"During the call, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Mali, cooperation in the fight against terrorism, and regional and global issues were discussed," according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan expressed Türkiye's determination to advance cooperation with Mali in health, energy, agriculture, industry, technology, education, and trade, the statement said.

He urged Mali to take steps to end Fetullah Terrorist Organization's (FETÖ) activities in the country and extradite its members to Türkiye.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fethullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Erdoğan also reiterated Türkiye's support for Mali in combating terrorism and maintaining regional peace and stability.

Mali has been fighting an insurgency linked to al-Qaeda and Daesh/ISIS since 2012 when unrest erupted in the north of the country.