Türkiye aims to become dialogue partner of ASEAN: Foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday said that Ankara aims to become a dialogue partner of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"Türkiye's goal is to become a dialogue partner of ASEAN," said Fidan, who is in Vientiane, Laos' capital, for the sixth meeting of the Türkiye-ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partnership, which took place on the margins of the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

"This will allow us to have a more inclusive and structured dialogue and cooperation with ASEAN," he said.

Fidan pointed out that Ankara has developed a bilateral policy agenda encompassing political dialogue and development-focused regional cooperation with its international partners.

"ASEAN is one of these international partners," he stated.

Pointing out that Türkiye is aware of ASEAN's central role in the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions, the Turkish minister stated: "We want to fully utilize our existing potential in both traditional and new areas of cooperation. It is the right time to diversify our collaboration and extend its scope."

Noting that rising energy costs, increasing inflation, and the impending global food crisis require more transparent, equitable, and inclusive international cooperation, Fidan highlighted that the Asia-Pacific region faces its own unique geopolitical and geo-economic challenges.

"In this complex landscape, Türkiye is promoting regional ownership and supporting effective multilateralism. This is because peace and development are mutually reinforcing processes," he said.

SHORTCOMINGS OF CURRENT INTERNATIONAL ORDER



Pointing out that the international order faces systematic shocks and disruptions, he stated: "As competition between major powers intensifies, complex geopolitical equations emerge."

"The reverberating effects of the war in Ukraine show that distance does not protect us from aftershocks," he added.

Fidan underlined that while meetings are held to discuss cooperation for peace and development, Palestinians are being forced to endure a great tragedy.

Stating that Israel continues to violate international law, offend the conscience of humanity, and undermine peace and stability with its atrocities, Fidan highlighted that the escalation of geographic tensions remains a possibility.

"Israel's blatant challenge to international law, including UN Security Council resolutions and interim measures from the International Court of Justice, highlights the shortcomings of the current international order," he said.





















