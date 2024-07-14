Türkiye ‘strongly condemns' assassination attempt on former U.S. President Trump

Türkiye on Sunday condemned an attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

"We strongly condemn the attack on former President of the USA and presidential candidate for the upcoming elections, Mr. Donald Trump, at a political rally in Pennsylvania," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The ministry described the assassination attempt as an assault not only on Trump but also on the will of the people.

"Interference in democratic politics through violence, coups, and other illegitimate means is unacceptable," it said, hoping that the upcoming U.S. elections will be peaceful.

"We hope that the upcoming elections in the United States will take place in a peaceful environment."

Trump was targeted in an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, just days before he was set to accept the Republican nomination for a third term.

The shooting resulted in the death of one spectator and critically injured two others. The incident is being investigated as a potential assassination attempt, with the shooter also killed.