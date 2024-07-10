Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, said the country's National Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

The terrorists were detected in the Metina region of northern Iraq and neutralized, the ministry said.

It added that many weapons and ammunition were seized by security forces during search and clearance operations in the terrorists' shelter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, just across the Turkish border, to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.