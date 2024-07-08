Türkiye, EU to discuss visa, trade, customs

Türkiye and the EU will hold the first round of High-Level Trade Dialogue on Monday to discuss visa, bilateral trade, and Customs Union issues.

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, a Turkish delegation, and EU Commission Vice Chairman Valdis Dombrovskis and commission officials will take part in the talks in Brussels.

Parties will discuss increasing bilateral trade, expanding the Customs Union, and the green transition.

The meeting will also address issues with visa applications from Türkiye to EU countries.