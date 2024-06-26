Turkish defense minister visits Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler on Wednesday visited the Central Asian nations of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan and met with top leaders.

Güler first arrived in Turkmenistan's capital Asghabat and was received by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. He also met with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, chairman of the Turkmen People's Council. He then visited the Defense Ministry, where he was welcomed by Defense Minister Begenc Gundogdyyew with a military ceremony. During his visit to Ashgabat, Güler also toured the Turkmenistan Armed Forces War Academy.

Later, Güler traveled to Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent and met with President Shevket Mirziyoyev. The presidential office said they discussed deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations, following agreements reached during Mirziyoyev's visit to Ankara earlier this month.

The two reviewed the development of military and military-technical cooperation, including the strengthening of relations between ministries, holding joint events, and training military specialists. They also discussed cooperation on security issues, combating terrorism, extremism and radicalism, and ensuring regional peace and stability, including the situation in neighboring Afghanistan.