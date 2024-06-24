Turkish vice president, Algerian president discuss strengthening bilateral ties

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz met with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Monday as part of his two-day visit to Algeria.

"During our meeting with Mr. Tebboune, we discussed our existing cooperation with Algeria, especially in the field of energy, and our potential cooperation opportunities," Yılmaz said on X about the meeting at Mouradia Palace in the capital Algiers.

The leaders also focused on increasing trade relations and facilitating trade to reach the previously set target of $10 billion in trade volume.

Yılmaz and Tebboune also addressed bilateral and regional issues. The vice president expressed Türkiye's appreciation for Algeria's stance against crimes committed by Israel in Palestine.

"We will maintain our solidarity with Algeria on Palestine on every platform and continue to stand by our Palestinian brothers and sisters," Yılmaz stated.

Ahmed Attaf, Algerian minister of foreign affairs and national community abroad, the director of the office of the president of the republic Boualem Boualem, and Taieb Zitouni, the minister of trade and export promotion was also present in the meeting, according to the Algerian presidency.

Yılmaz arrived in Algeria on Sunday to meet with the top leadership of the country as well as the business community in the north African country.