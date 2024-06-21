Türkiye welcomes Armenia’s recognition of Palestine as state

Türkiye on Friday welcomed Armenia's decision to recognize the state of Palestine, said the country's Foreign Ministry in a statement.

"We welcome Armenia's decision to recognize the State of Palestine, following countries such as Spain, Ireland, Norway and Slovenia," said the statement.

The recognition of the Palestinian state is a must for international law, justice, and conscience, it added.

The statement concluded that Ankara will continue its efforts for the recognition of Palestine by more countries.

Armenia announced on Friday that it has recognized the state of Palestine.

"Reaffirming its commitment to international law and the principles of equality, sovereignty and peaceful coexistence of peoples, the Republic of Armenia recognizes the State of Palestine," the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said Armenia earlier supported the UN General Assembly resolutions calling for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians since last October.

It also condemned Israeli attacks on the civilian infrastructure and violence against the civilian population.