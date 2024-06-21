Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The terrorists, detected in the Qandil region in northern Iraq, were "neutralized" with an airstrike, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry vowed that the Turkish army's counterterrorism operations will continue unabated.

"There is no escape for the terrorists, nowhere is safe for them," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, just across the Turkish border, to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.