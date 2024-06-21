Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 4 PKK terrorists in country’s southeast

Turkish security forces "neutralized" four PKK terrorists in the country's southeastern part, the interior minister said on Friday.

"In the rural area of Beytüşşebap district in Şırnak province, during the operation BOZDOĞAN-44, a total of four terrorists, including one wanted in orange category and two wanted in the gray category were neutralized," said Ali Yerlikaya on X.

Expressing Ankara's determination in fighting against terrorism, Yerlikaya added: "We will root out and cast away these traitors from our sacred homeland. We will cut off the breaths of the terrorists one by one."

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The Interior Ministry's color-coded list is divided into five categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.