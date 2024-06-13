Turkish president greeted by Spanish premier with ceremonial welcome

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday officially welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is in Madrid for the Eighth Türkiye-Spain Intergovernmental Summit.

Once Erdoğan and Sanchez had taken up their positions, the ceremony at Moncloa Palace, the premier's official residence, started with the national anthems of both countries.

President Erdoğan then saluted the honor guard.

Erdoğan and Sanchez shook hands, posed for the press, and introduced their delegations to each other.

Following the ceremony, Erdoğan and Sanchez proceeded to a bilateral meeting.

On the Turkish side, the ceremony was attended by Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı, and Trade Minister Ömer Bolat.



















