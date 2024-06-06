U.S. announces F-16 agreement with Türkiye completed

A critical announcement has been made regarding the sale of new generation F-16 Block 70 fighter jets to Türkiye and the modernization of the existing fleet.

The statement, made by U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller, said, "Turkey has signed the offer and acceptance letter to purchase F-16 fighter jets."

Previously, U.S. Ambassador Jeffry Flake had announced that a significant step forward had been taken in the sale of new F-16s to Türkiye.

The U.S. Department of State had announced that a step had been taken towards the purchase of new generation F-16 Block 70 fighter jets and the modernization of the existing fleet between the U.S. and Türkiye.

The Bureau of Political-Military Affairs at the U.S. Department of State made a statement Thursday, expressing pride in announcing that "the U.S. is proud to announce that an important step forward has been taken today regarding Turkey's purchase of the newest generation F-16 Block 70 fighter jets, which are only provided to the closest allies and partners. This is just one of the latest examples of the unwavering commitment of the US to its security partnership with Turkey."

U.S. Ambassador to Ankara, Flake, expressed gratitude to the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, stating, "An important step forward has been taken today regarding Turkey's acquisition of the latest generation F-16 Block 70 fighter jets and the modernization of its existing F-16 fleet. This is a positive step for U.S. national security, Turkey's national security, and NATO interoperability. Thanks to the Turkish Ministry of Defense and the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their intensive efforts."















