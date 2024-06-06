Iconic Orient Express arrives in Istanbul, set to depart Friday

The Orient Express arrived Wednesday in Istanbul after starting Saturday in Paris.

The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry said the train was greeted by a Mehteran band at Sirkeci Station.

Following the Zurich, Vienna, Budapest, Bucharest and Varna, Bulgaria route, the Orient Express will depart from the Sirkeci Station at 16.05 local time June 7 and exit Türkiye at 00:40 on June 8.

The train made two trips to Türkiye on June 7 and Aug. 28 last year. And rwo trips are also planned this year.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu noted that 48 people arrived in Türkiye on the "Palace on Wheels," as the Orient Express is known, and 38 will travel on the return journey.

A new group of passengers arriving by plane to Istanbul will join the return trip. Uraloğlu added that the Orient Express will make a second trip to Istanbul on Aug. 28th and return Aug. 30th.

"The train, which began its journeys in 1883 on a route extending from Paris to Istanbul, has connected various cities across Europe and became a popular travel route among aristocrats, business people, and adventurers," he said.

The Orient Express is made up of 14 carriages, including sleeping, lounge and restaurant cars.