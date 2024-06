Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler received U.S. Navy Commander Adm. Lisa Franchetti on Monday for talks.

The ministry did not share further information about the closed-door meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara, where Naval Forces Commander Adm. Ercüment Tatlıoğlu and U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Jeff Flake were also present.

Franchetti is visiting Ankara as the official guest of Tatlıoğlu.