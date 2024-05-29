Turkish-made Altay tank has gone into mass production - official

Defense Industry President Haluk Görgün announced on TRT News that the Altay tank has gone into mass production.



"We are a strong country in land vehicles, with multiple companies exporting products. Our national tank, Altay, has entered mass production. It has been modernized to meet the conditions of modern combat environments and includes several domestically produced sub-systems and new technologies," Görgün said in a statement.

Haluk Görgün shared key points during his interview on TRT News:



"THE INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF DOMESTICALLY PRODUCED NATIONAL PRODUCTS MAKES US PROUD"



The Efes Exercise is one of the significant exercises globally. This year, it has participation from 50 countries and over 1,500 soldiers. Many countries' ministers, chiefs of general staff, and commanders of land, air, and naval forces are attending. The exercise is multi-faceted, involving land, air, sea elements, amphibious elements, electronic warfare, communications, and various scenarios that could occur in a real combat environment. It is an exercise that our Ministry of National Defense has dedicated substantial effort to.

In these exercises, all systems, platforms, and equipment that would be used in such scenarios are showcased. The increasing number of domestically produced national products in each exercise fills us with pride.



"48 OF OUR COMPANIES WILL PARTICIPATE IN THE EFES EXERCISE"



This exercise features companies from our defense industry that contribute with their products and systems, meeting the needs of the Turkish Armed Forces and security forces. We have 48 companies participating this year within a 6,000 square meter area, allocated according to the exercise's participation.



"THERE ARE 21 SYSTEMS USED FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE EXERCISE"



Our unmanned aerial vehicles, SIHAs, TIHAs, rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, land vehicles, weapons, and electronic warfare elements include over 50 indigenous systems used in the exercise. 21 systems are being used for the first time in an exercise. These include products newly introduced and extensively exported platforms and systems. The cooperation among our firms, employees, and the Turkish Armed Forces personnel demonstrates their development.



"OUR USERS MAKE SIGNIFICANT CONTRIBUTIONS"



The rapid feedback from the field tests of the products manufactured by our companies greatly contributes to their development. Our companies use this feedback to improve quickly, making our products more functional and competitive in international markets.



"WE SIGNED CONTRACTS WORTH $4 BILLION IN THE FIRST FIVE MONTHS ALONE"



Exports have grown by at least 20% each year. Last year, we concluded with $5.5 billion in exports. This year, within the first five months, we have already signed contracts worth $4 billion. We expect to surpass the $10 billion contracts signed last year due to ongoing major projects.



"WE WORK DILIGENTLY AND SHARE OUR PROGRESS WITH THE PUBLIC"



Our goals are clear, and we know what we must do. We work tirelessly and share our progress with the public, which motivates the entire sector and adds a constructive pressure.



"THE WHOLE WORLD OBSERVED THE SUCCESS OF AKINCI"



We are not focused on surprises but on fulfilling our duties with our companies. The world has observed the success of the AKINCI TİHA. At international exhibitions, representatives recognize our technological advancements for the benefit of humanity. Turkey's technological superiority in defense is a guarantee for global peace.



"WE HAVE ENTERED MASS PRODUCTION OF OUR NATIONAL TANK, ALTAY"



The Altay tank's fire control system, Laser Range Finder (LRF), and advanced Image Stabilizer Stabilization System enable precise target detection and engagement at long distances. It boasts modular passive protection and the AKKOR Active Protection System, classifying it as a 3+ generation tank with hybrid protection.

Many systems have been domestically produced, including weapon systems, ammunition racks, and various mechanical components, ensuring the Altay tank meets the Turkish Armed Forces' needs with updated technology and enhanced combat capabilities.






















