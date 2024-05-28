Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of its Independence Day, stressing the shared spirit of "One Nation, Two States" between the two nations.

"Celebrating the Independence Day of Azerbaijan on May 28, a country with which we share the spirit of 'One Nation, Two States,' I wholeheartedly share the rightful pride and joy of all our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters," Erdoğan said on X.

He also paid tribute to the Azerbaijani "heroes" who sacrificed their lives in their struggle for independence.