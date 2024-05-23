Turkish trade minister, European commissioner discuss Türkiye-EU relations

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi on Thursday discussed the Türkiye-EU relations in a meeting in Ankara.

Gathering in the ministry in the capital Ankara, officials discussed the steps that can be taken to facilitate visa processes for Turkish citizens, especially the business people.

"We also reviewed our areas of cooperation, especially trade, investments, green and digital transformation," Bolat said on X.

The minister added: "With a balanced bilateral trade volume of over $210 billion, we will continue to work with the EU to deepen cooperation in all areas."