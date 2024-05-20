Türkiye extends condolences to Tehran over death of Iranian president in helicopter crash

Türkiye extended its condolences to Tehran on the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other senior officials in a helicopter crash, its foreign minister said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, the news of the esteemed president and foreign minister's passing away has saddened us deeply. We do share the deep pain of friendly and brotherly people of Iran," Hakan Fidan, who arrived in Islamabad on a two-day visit, said in a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar.

Soon after the crash in northwestern Iran's East Azerbaijan province on Sunday afternoon, Türkiye had mobilized all the possible equipment to assist in search and rescue operations, he added.

Fidan said Türkiye wishes "Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives," and extended condolences to the Iranian people.

President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and their companions were declared dead earlier in the day.

Fidan said he had a "fruitful meeting" with Dar and they discussed all dimensions of bilateral ties.

"We have taken a principal decision to broaden and strengthen our relations simultaneously not only in trade but also in defense primarily, together with investment, banking, science, technology and innovation," he said.

"The two countries have "unshakeable friendship and brotherhood," he added.

He said Pakistan has a strategic location and economic significance, adding that it played an important role in terms of security in neighboring Afghanistan.

On the situation in the Gaza Strip, Fidan said Türkiye condemned those who constantly lecture others about human rights and democracy while being a part of crimes committed by Israel.

Israel would not be able to continue the war if there is no military or political support, he added.

There is a need for an immediate cease-fire to end the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, he said, adding that Türkiye and Pakistan have a common stance against the crimes committed in the blockaded enclave.

By using all means of diplomacy, Türkiye will continue to do its best for the Palestinian people, he said.

Urging the international community to focus on a two-state solution, he called them to recognize Palestine in the name of justice and rights.

Israel has killed more than 35,400 Palestinians since an Oct. 7 cross-border incursion by Hamas that claimed 1,200 lives. The military onslaught has reduced the Palestinian enclave to rubble, led to mass internal displacement, disease and shortage of basic necessities.

It also triggered a trial at the International Court of Justice, which in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and take measures to guarantee humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.



















