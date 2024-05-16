TÜRKIYES PRIORITY IS CONFLICT RESOLUTION, PEACE BUILDING: FOREIGN MINISTER

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed Türkiye's role in fostering stability and economic development in the region during a live broadcast Wednesday on various aspects of foreign policy, highlighting the importance of peace and security.

"I believe we have made significant progress. Türkiye's primary position has always been to address conflicts, whether it is involved or not," Fidan told private broadcaster NTV, underscoring the need for "strategic alliances and institutionalization" in the region.

Regarding the situation in Ukraine, he also pointed out that Türkiye emerged as "a third voice" advocating for a "peaceful resolution" and rejecting occupation or destructive warfare and he emphasized the importance of finding "a third way towards peace."

Fidan pointed to Türkiye's significant role in the region both economically and politically, stressing the importance of avoiding conflict to enable "development, trade and education" and underscored the need for "methodical approaches to ensure security and peace."

In terms of organizational reforms within the Foreign Ministry, he also emphasized the importance of "balancing tradition with necessary changes," underscoring Türkiye's outreach efforts in regions like Latin America, Africa and the Asia-Pacific.

Discussing Türkiye's relationship with the US, he also noted disagreements over issues like Gaza, highlighting the divergence in their approaches, and stressed the need for the US to exert pressure on Israel to prevent further violence.

"The West, especially America, was losing moral superiority, and this oppression and massacre are possible because of their support," he noted.

Fidan emphasized the "growing awareness" globally regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, calling for a reevaluation of Israel's refusal to accept internationally recognized borders.

He also noted the need for a shift in the international system's response to such challenges, citing the recent abstention by the US on a UN Security Council resolution on humanitarian aid and a cease-fire, allowing it to pass "contrary to Israel's wishes."















