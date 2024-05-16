TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER, CANADIAN TOP DIPLOMAT DISCUSS ISRAELS PERSECUTION OF PALESTINE

Türkiye's Chief Presidential Adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç on Thursday met with Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and her delegation in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

The meeting covered bilateral issues between Türkiye and Canada, as well as Israel's persecution of Palestinians, the Ukraine-Russia conflict, and the joint fight against terrorist organizations.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7, which killed about 1,200 people.

Over seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.













